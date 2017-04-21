FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, US reconfirmed FX to be dealt with by finance chiefs -Aso
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 4 months ago

Japan, US reconfirmed FX to be dealt with by finance chiefs -Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he reconfirmed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that currency issues should be dealt with by the two finance leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently said in an interview that the dollar was too strong, a comment Mnuchin later clarified as not intended at talking down the currency.

"I don't see the comment as a problem as the U.S. Treasury secretary later clarified Washington's stance," Aso told reporters after a bilateral meeting with Mnuchin.

Aso and Mnuchin met on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders' gathering and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington D.C. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

