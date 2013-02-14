FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talk of currency wars 'overblown,' IMF spokesman says
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Talk of currency wars 'overblown,' IMF spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said talk of currency wars was ‘overblown,’ playing down concerns on Thursday that easy monetary policies in advanced economies had sparked dangerous devaluations.

“I think you’re referring to the recent moves in exchange rates, and the so-called talk of currency wars, which we feel is overblown,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday, in response to a question about whether the Fund was concerned about recent exchange rate movements.

“Our multilateral assessment does not indicate very significant deviations from the fair value for the relevant currencies,” he said.

Rice’s statement echoed similar comments from the Fund’s chief economist, who last month said the IMF saw no problems with countries’ actions to get their economies back to health.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.