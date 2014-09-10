Indian finance minister skips G20 meeting, still in hospital

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will miss a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia next week as he is still in hospital undergoing treatment, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Jaitley was admitted to a New Delhi hospital on Sept. 1 for treatment to manage a diabetic condition. The 61-year-old minister, who is responsible for both finance and defence in India’s new government, had originally been expected to leave hospital after a few days. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine and John Chalmers)