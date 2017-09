July 18 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the G20 leading economies, on Thursday named nine insurers to its initial list of globally significant firms, a designation that will lead to higher capital requirements.

The firms named are:

* Allianz SE

* American International Group Inc

* Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

* Aviva plc

* Axa S.A.

* MetLife Inc

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd

* Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential plc