G20-Italy's Padoan says Europe needs to be bolder in boosting investment
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

G20-Italy's Padoan says Europe needs to be bolder in boosting investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Europe needs to be bolder in boosting investment and needs to take policy steps that encourage private sector spending particularly in infrastructure, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

“We need to be bolder in Europe in terms of risk taking ... I hope that policy action will indeed facilitate stronger private sector investments, especially infrastructure investments,” Padoan told an Institute of International Finance gathering in Istanbul ahead of a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

