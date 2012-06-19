FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finance minister says yen's rise a risk to economy
June 19, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan finance minister says yen's rise a risk to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - Europe needs to take convincing action to address its debt crisis, which is causing the yen to rise and pose a risk to Japan’s economy, the country’s finance minister told his G20 counterparts on Monday.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi also said at the G20 summit in the Mexican resort of Los Cabos that Europe needs to take specific steps to unify its oversight of banks.

”The yen’s rise is posing downside risks to the economy and the biggest factor lies in Europe’s problems,“ Azumi said. ”No matter how Europe insists that it is making efforts, it would not mean much unless markets appreciate them.

“I, as well as other countries, said that it’s time (for Europe) to take concrete action such as unification of banking supervision.”

