Japan finmin: IMF on target to boost firepower by $400 bln
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan finmin: IMF on target to boost firepower by $400 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is likely to achieve the touted $400 billion boost to its financial firepower to contain the euro zone debt crisis, Japan’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Jun Azumi also told reporters after attending the Group of Seven and Group of 20 gatherings that more than a dozen countries had agreed to contribute money to the move.

Azumi also met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 and IMF meetings. He said they discussed Europe’s debt woes but not sanctions on North Korea.

