FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ head: Easy policy still needed but must end at some point
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

BOJ head: Easy policy still needed but must end at some point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Central banks of advanced economies need to maintain easy monetary policy at this critical juncture for the global economy, but also need to end it at some point, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday.

“The best way to exit monetary easing is to explain the central bank’s policy intention. This is a daunting task but we have to make the best effort,” he said after delivering a speech at the Japanese embassy in Washington.

Shirakawa also repeated that the BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing by keeping interest rates virtually at zero and purchasing assets to pursue its goal of 1 percent consumer inflation goal.

But he added that efforts to boost Japan’s growth potential, such as steps to increase its working population and boost productivity, were also need for the country to pull out of deflation.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.