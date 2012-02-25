FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to look at IMF contribution after European action
February 25, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

Japan to look at IMF contribution after European action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan will consider how it can contribute to an IMF war-chest to help European countries facing a cash crunch once it sees what Europe does to help itself, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Saturday.

Azumi said Japan wants to see an end to Europe’s problems in the early spring, as it would help the world economy show further growth.

Speaking at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs, Azumi said he would exchange views on Japan’s possible contribution to the International Monetary Fund in talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

