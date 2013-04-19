FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin says faced no G20 objection to monetary easing
April 19, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finmin says faced no G20 objection to monetary easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan did not face opposition to its aggressive monetary easing at the Group of 20 when it explained that the policy was aimed at beating deflation and not at weakening the yen, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

He also told reporters that a new target for public debt reduction was not discussed at the first day of the two-day G20 meeting.

“Japan explained that its monetary policy is aimed at achieving price stability and economic recovery, and therefore is in line with the G20 agreement in February,” Aso said after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering.

“There was no objection to that at the meeting,” he said.

