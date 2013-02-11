FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Moscow for the first time under this year’s Russian presidency on Feb. 15/16 with grumbling about competitive currency policies threatening to dominate.

Following are the main stories on the gathering and this year’s G20 agenda. MAIN STORIES > G7 to release statement to cool FX rhetoric > Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia > G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts

> G20 unlikely to pressure Japan over weaker yen > G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia > Russia’s G20 coordinator seeks to calm fx row > Russia’s G20 to focus on jobs, investment

ANALYSES > Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20 > Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions

> Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future

GRAPHICS > USDJPY and relative balance sheets> EURUSD and relative balance sheets> JPY futures positioning> EUR futures positioning

