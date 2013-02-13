FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16
February 13, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Moscow for the
first time under this year's Russian presidency on Feb. 15/16 with grumbling
about competitive currency policies threatening to dominate.
    Following are the main stories on the gathering and this year's G20 agenda.
 
 MAIN STORIES
> G7 fires warning shot over FX,markets confused 
> Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia      
> G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts 
> G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia 
> Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm fx row  
> Russia's G20 to focus on jobs, investment      
 
 ANALYSES
> Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20  
> Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions          
> Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future  
 
 GRAPHICS
> USDJPY and relative balance sheets
> EURUSD and relative balance sheets
> JPY futures positioning
> EUR futures positioning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.