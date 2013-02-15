FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Moscow for the
first time under this year's Russian presidency with grumbling about competitive
currency policies threatening to dominate.
    Following are the main stories on the gathering and this year's G20 agenda.
 
 LATEST STORIES
> G20 set to dilute G7 demands on currencies     
> HIGHLIGHTS-Policymakers' quotes at G20 summit  
> BOJ to defend bold monetary easing at G20      
> Draghi: currency talk fruitless,self-defeating 
> Growth possible with fiscal discipline -Canada  
 
  EARLIER STORIES
> G20 FX text may differ from G7 but same intent 
> G7 fires warning shot over FX,markets confused 
> Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia      
> G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts 
> G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia 
> Russia's G20 to focus on jobs, investment      
 
 ANALYSES
> Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20  
> Russia struggles with investor mistrust          
> Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions          
> Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future  
 
 GRAPHICS
> USDJPY and relative balance sheets> EURUSD and relative balance sheets> JPY futures positioning> EUR futures positioning

