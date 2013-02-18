FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16
#Market News
February 18, 2013

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 finance ministers meeting in Moscow Feb. 15/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Group of 20 nations declared on Saturday there would be no currency war
and deferred plans to set new debt-cutting targets, underlining broad concern
about the fragile state of the world economy.
    Click on codes in brackets to read the main stories.
 
 LATEST STORIES
> G20 back from currency brink, heat off Japan   
> G20 promises unlikely to end devaluation row      
> TEXT-Main points of G20 finance communique     
> HIGHLIGHTS-Policymakers' quotes at G20 (Day 2) 
> Britain, France and Germany back tax clampdown    
 
  FRIDAY STORIES
> G20 set to dilute G7 demands on currencies     
> HIGHLIGHTS-Policymakers' quotes at G20 summit  
> BOJ to defend bold monetary easing at G20      
> Draghi: currency talk fruitless,self-defeating 
> Growth possible with fiscal discipline -Canada  
 
  EARLIER STORIES
> G7 fires warning shot over FX,markets confused 
> Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia      
> G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts 
> G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia 
> Russia's G20 to focus on jobs, investment      
 
 ANALYSES
> Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20  
> Russia struggles with investor mistrust          
> Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions          
> Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future  
 
 GRAPHICS
> USDJPY and relative balance sheets> EURUSD and relative balance sheets> JPY futures positioning> EUR futures positioning


