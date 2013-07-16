FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 to focus on Fed, China and Japan
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 to focus on Fed, China and Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G20 finance ministers and central bankers, meeting in Moscow on Thursday and
Friday, will seek assurances from Washington and Beijing that they will not
derail global economic recovery.
 MAIN STORIES
> PREVIEW-G20 to seek reassurance from Fed and China        
> Europe to call for US, Japan debt action at G20           
> Lagarde says c.bank policies must be phased out carefully 
> S.Korea says U.S. must consider global effects of QE exit 
> G20 needs clear, predictable policies - Russia            
> Japan may press China on slowdown, shadow banking at G20  
> Governments to target tech giants' tax avoidance - draft  
 
 ANALYSIS/RELATED STORIES
> Fear of Fed and China slowdown take a toll                
> India makes risky bet with rupee defence                  
> Turkish c.bank paves way for rate hike after lira slide   
> Indonesia c.bank surprises again with big rate hike       
> Brazil delivers another steep interest rate hike          
> ANALYSIS-Hot money exodus sends currency war into reverse     
  
 GRAPHICS
> Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP

