TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 promises to tread carefully with policy exits
#Market News
July 20, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 promises to tread carefully with policy exits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Group of 20 nations pledged on Saturday to put growth before austerity,
seeking to revive a global economy that "remains too weak" and adjusting
stimulus policies with care so that recovery is not derailed by volatile
financial markets.
 MAIN STORIES
> G20 puts growth before austerity, vows to tread carefully 
> TEXT-Closing communique from G20 finance ministers meet   
> Advanced G20 nations ready to set debt goals after 2016   
> Japan says will aim for mid-term fiscal plan by Sept      
> G20 soft pedals on debt in favour of growth - Russia        
> G20 wary of scaring markets,promises careful policy shift 
> G20 backs fundamental reform of corporate taxation        
> BRICS joint action at G20 summit wishful thinking         
   
 EARLIER STORIES
> INTERVIEW-Germany says multinationals must pay fair taxes 
> INTERVIEW-G20 faces more market volatility -Russia        
> Markets hoping for clear G20 steer as dollar fears bite    
> G20 will tackle "too big to fail" insurers- Germany        
> Europe to call for US, Japan debt action at G20           
> Lagarde says c.bank policies must be phased out carefully 
> Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans          
> S.Korea says U.S. must consider global effects of QE exit 
> G20 needs clear, predictable policies - Russia            
> Japan may press China on slowdown, shadow banking at G20  
> Brazil's Mantega to miss G20 to focus on budget freeze    
> Governments to target tech giants' tax avoidance - draft  
 
 ANALYSIS/RELATED STORIES
> Fear of Fed and China slowdown take a toll                
> India makes risky bet with rupee defence                  
> Turkish c.bank paves way for rate hike after lira slide   
> Indonesia c.bank surprises again with big rate hike       
> Brazil delivers another steep interest rate hike          
> ANALYSIS-Hot money exodus sends currency war into reverse     
  
 GRAPHICS
> Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP

