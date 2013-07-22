TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 promises to tread carefully with policy exits

The Group of 20 nations pledged on Saturday to put growth before austerity, seeking to revive a global economy that "remains too weak" and adjusting stimulus policies with care so that recovery is not derailed by volatile financial markets. MAIN STORIES > G20 puts growth before austerity, vows to tread carefully > TEXT-Closing communique from G20 finance ministers meet > Advanced G20 nations ready to set debt goals after 2016 > Japan says will aim for mid-term fiscal plan by Sept > G20 soft pedals on debt in favour of growth - Russia > G20 wary of scaring markets,promises careful policy shift > G20 backs fundamental reform of corporate taxation > BRICS joint action at G20 summit wishful thinking EARLIER STORIES > INTERVIEW-Germany says multinationals must pay fair taxes > INTERVIEW-G20 faces more market volatility -Russia > Markets hoping for clear G20 steer as dollar fears bite > G20 will tackle "too big to fail" insurers- Germany > Europe to call for US, Japan debt action at G20 > Lagarde says c.bank policies must be phased out carefully > Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans > S.Korea says U.S. must consider global effects of QE exit > G20 needs clear, predictable policies - Russia > Japan may press China on slowdown, shadow banking at G20 > Brazil's Mantega to miss G20 to focus on budget freeze > Governments to target tech giants' tax avoidance - draft ANALYSIS/RELATED STORIES > Fear of Fed and China slowdown take a toll > India makes risky bet with rupee defence > Turkish c.bank paves way for rate hike after lira slide > Indonesia c.bank surprises again with big rate hike > Brazil delivers another steep interest rate hike > ANALYSIS-Hot money exodus sends currency war into reverse GRAPHICS > Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP