FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 promises to tread carefully with policy exits
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-G20 promises to tread carefully with policy exits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Group of 20 nations pledged on Saturday to put growth before austerity,
seeking to revive a global economy that "remains too weak" and adjusting
stimulus policies with care so that recovery is not derailed by volatile
financial markets.
 MAIN STORIES
> G20 puts growth before austerity, vows to tread carefully 
> TEXT-Closing communique from G20 finance ministers meet   
> Advanced G20 nations ready to set debt goals after 2016   
> Japan says will aim for mid-term fiscal plan by Sept      
> G20 soft pedals on debt in favour of growth - Russia        
> G20 wary of scaring markets,promises careful policy shift 
> G20 backs fundamental reform of corporate taxation        
> BRICS joint action at G20 summit wishful thinking         
   
 EARLIER STORIES
> INTERVIEW-Germany says multinationals must pay fair taxes 
> INTERVIEW-G20 faces more market volatility -Russia        
> Markets hoping for clear G20 steer as dollar fears bite    
> G20 will tackle "too big to fail" insurers- Germany        
> Europe to call for US, Japan debt action at G20           
> Lagarde says c.bank policies must be phased out carefully 
> Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans          
> S.Korea says U.S. must consider global effects of QE exit 
> G20 needs clear, predictable policies - Russia            
> Japan may press China on slowdown, shadow banking at G20  
> Brazil's Mantega to miss G20 to focus on budget freeze    
> Governments to target tech giants' tax avoidance - draft  
 
 ANALYSIS/RELATED STORIES
> Fear of Fed and China slowdown take a toll                
> India makes risky bet with rupee defence                  
> Turkish c.bank paves way for rate hike after lira slide   
> Indonesia c.bank surprises again with big rate hike       
> Brazil delivers another steep interest rate hike          
> ANALYSIS-Hot money exodus sends currency war into reverse     
  
 GRAPHICS
> Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.