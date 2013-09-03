FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Syria to cast long shadow at G20 summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Leaders from the Group of 20 nations meet in St. Petersburg on Thursday and
Friday with the prospect of military action against Syria dividing major powers
and market turmoil causing real pain for emerging economies.

 MAIN STORIES
> Syria, emerging market turmoil put U.S. in G20 hot seat   
> Russia's Putin sees chance to turn tables on Obama at G20 
    
 OTHER STORIES
> Canada says emerging-market volatility on G20 agenda      
> Japan to tell G20 it will proceed with sales tax hike     
> FSB's Carney warns G20 of risk of fragmented bank rules   
> India pushes for joint FX intervention; action unclear     
> South Africa backs "global action" against market turmoil 
> BRICS agree on bank structure, progress difficult -Russia 
> Merkel urges more market rules, co-opts SPD's pet issue   
> 'Shadow' banks face 2015 deadline to meet global rules    
     
 G20 FINANCE MINISTERS MEETING IN JULY
> G20 puts growth before austerity, vows to tread carefully 
> TEXT-Closing communique from G20 finance ministers meet   
 GRAPHICS
> Asset moves since Fed's QE hint> Reaction to forward guidance> US Federal Reserve balance sheet> Major central bank assets> Central banks balance sheets as % of GDP

