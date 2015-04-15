Regulators eye further changes to end too-big-to-fail banks

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Global regulators expect the financial sector to come up with proposals by the end of the year for allowing temporary suspensions of financing contracts while a collapsing bank is being wound up.

Such “stays” on contracts are part of efforts to stop banks from being “too-big-to-fail”, meaning regulators would have enough time to wind them up rather than come under pressure to use taxpayer money to bail them out.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) called for the industry in November last year to develop proposals for briefly suspending the right to terminate repurchase agreement (repo) and securities lending contracts.

The contracts are widely used by banks and companies for raising funds. Rights to early termination are often exercised if the holder of a contract thinks the counterparty is in trouble.

The FSB, which is the regulatory task force for the Group of 20 economies (G20), has already agreed a similar deal with banks for 48-hour “stays” on derivatives contracts in the same circumstances.

“The FSB welcomes the work by industry bodies that is underway in this regard and expects it to be done by year end,” said Eva Huepkes, an FSB official. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)