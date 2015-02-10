FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Financial, regulatory reforms have diminished Greek risk -Canada Finmin
February 10, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

G20-Financial, regulatory reforms have diminished Greek risk -Canada Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Regulatory and financial reforms have helped diminish the risk Greece may pose to the euro zone, Canada’s finance minister said on Tuesday, amidst growing concern about Athens’ determination to ease austerity measures.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers, Joe Oliver also said the mood at the talks was ‘determined’, but not optimistic.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; writing by David Dolan; editing by Nick Tattersall

