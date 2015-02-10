FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-G20-U.S. urges against using exchange rates to boost exports
February 10, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-G20-U.S. urges against using exchange rates to boost exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with U.S. official)

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States strongly underlined the need to stick to commitments on exchange rate policy during a G20 meeting in Istanbul, urging countries not to use currencies to boost their exports, a U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

“(Treasury) Secretary (Jack) Lew strongly emphasised ... that we are highly focused on ensuring that U.S. workers and firms play on a level playing field and no country should use their exchange rate to increase exports,” the official said.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is expected to unveil legislation on Tuesday aimed at stopping trading partners from manipulating their exchange rates to gain a competitive edge.

The legislation, which is similar to bills introduced in previous years, would treat currency undervaluation as similar to subsidies provided by foreign governments and allow U.S. companies to seek compensatory duties on imported goods.

A non-U.S. official present at the talks in Istanbul said earlier that U.S. officials had warned of the risks of countries manipulating their currencies and said that there was evidence that such activity was already going on. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)

