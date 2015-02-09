FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-G20-Turkey's Babacan says unclear if G20 will commit to specific investment targets
February 9, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-G20-Turkey's Babacan says unclear if G20 will commit to specific investment targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, OECD Secretary General)

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turkey prefers to set specific national investment targets as part of efforts to boost economic growth but it is not clear if all G20 member nations are willing to sign up to hard numbers, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday.

“Would all international countries be committed (to specific investment targets) ... we don’t know yet,” Babacan said in a speech at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, adding that the issue would likely continue to be under discussion until at least April.

OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, who was speaking at the same event, said it was good the discussion was taking place.

“Not all countries today are willing to sign onto a hard number... countries find it difficult to take measures on which they have no full control.”

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
