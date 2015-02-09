G20-Turkey's Babacan says unclear if G20 will commit to specific investment targets

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turkey prefers to set specific national investment targets as part of efforts to boost economic growth but it is not clear if all G20 member nations are willing to sign up to hard numbers, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday.

“Would all international countries be committed (to specific investment targets) ... we don’t know yet,” Babacan said in a speech at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, adding that the issue was under discussion.