G20-ECB's Noyer sees no sign of currency war at G20 talks

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday he saw no sign of a currency war at a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies that just ended.

He said that behind some of the negative talk about the global outlook there was “a certain renewed optimism” in this week’s G20 talks, linked to the rather strong effect of the fall in oil prices and a series of structural reforms.

“We can have some good surprises, both globally and in the euro zone,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told reporters. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)