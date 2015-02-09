G20-France's Sapin says against individual national investment goals

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - France supports the idea of a global investment target to boost economic growth but is against setting specific goals for individual nations, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on Monday.

“I understand the doubts because what numbers would be good, what objectives would be good? What would happen country by country? It would be quite complicated and a bit theoretical,” he told reporters in Istanbul.

“So I am pushing for a global objective. Europe can set its own target and deliver on it, but I don’t support precise objectives for everyone else.”