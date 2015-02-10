FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. official: Japan's QE is not the same as currency intervention
February 10, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. official: Japan's QE is not the same as currency intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s use of aggressive monetary stimulus to kickstart its economy is different from a policy of intervention aimed at driving down its currency, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers in Istanbul, also said there appears to have been progress in recent days on a package for Ukraine.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

