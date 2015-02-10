G20-U.S., Turkey vow to jointly fight Islamic State financing

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan asserted a strong joint commitment to combat financial networks supporting Islamic State militants at a G20 summit in Istanbul, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the summit, the two also agreed that boosting near-term domestic demand should be a top priority for the G20 under Turkey’s presidency in 2015 and that all parties should adopt a “pragmatic way forward” over Greece. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)