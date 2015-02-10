FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-U.S., Turkey vow to jointly fight Islamic State financing
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

G20-U.S., Turkey vow to jointly fight Islamic State financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan asserted a strong joint commitment to combat financial networks supporting Islamic State militants at a G20 summit in Istanbul, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the summit, the two also agreed that boosting near-term domestic demand should be a top priority for the G20 under Turkey’s presidency in 2015 and that all parties should adopt a “pragmatic way forward” over Greece. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.