Mexico official: G20 deputies to consider action on food prices
September 11, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Mexico official: G20 deputies to consider action on food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Group of 20 officials will consider whether there is a need for action to combat high global food prices at their upcoming meeting this month, a senior Mexican finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Rising global food prices have sparked concern about a repeat of the food crisis in 2008 and officials from the G20, which is chaired by Mexico this year, have already held a teleconference to discuss the problem.

“There will be a discussion of whether there needs to be additional action but this discussion has not taken place yet,” Mexican Finance Ministry Chief Economist Miguel Messmacher said of the Sept. 23-24 meeting of finance ministry and central bank deputies in Mexico City.

