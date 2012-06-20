REFILE-Obama says European leaders know how to fight crisis

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that European leaders had shown during a two-day summit that they knew what “bold and decisive” steps they had to take in order to stem the region’s debt crisis.

“What I have heard from European leaders during these discussions, they understand the stakes, they understand why it’s important for them to take bold and decisive action, and I am confident they can meet those tests,” Obama told reporters.

He made the remarks at a news conference wrapping up a two-day Group of 20 summit in Mexico of leaders of the world’s major developed and emerging economies.