No silver bullet for Europe crisis-Obama

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that reform measures being considered by Europe will not immediately solve the region’s debt crisis.

“None of them are going to be a silver bullet that solves this thing entirely ... in the next week or two weeks or two months, but each step points to the fact that Europe is moving towards further integration rather than break-up,” Obama said.

Obama was speaking at a news conference after a two-day Group of 20 summit among leaders of the world’s major developed and emerging economies.