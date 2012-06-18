FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Greek election a "positive prospect" for govt
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Obama: Greek election a "positive prospect" for govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the outcome of Greece’s election showed a “positive prospect” for the formation of a Greek government that could work well with international partners who are helping it address its debt crisis.

Obama, speaking during a meeting with Mexican President Felipe Calderon at the G20, said leaders must work to stabilize the world financial system and avoid protectionism.

Calderon said Obama had told him Mexico was invited to join negotiations on the TPP, a proposed free trade pact now being negotiated between the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

Calderon said he welcomed the initiative.

