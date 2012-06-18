Obama says he, Putin agree on need to end Syria violence

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need to stop violence in Syria and he made no mention of the disagreements that have divided the two countries on how to address the Syrian conflict.

“We’re agreeing that we need to see a cessation of the violence,” Obama said, sitting next to Putin. Both men wore serious expressions on their faces and did not smile.

Obama said the two leaders concurred on the desire for a “political solution” in Syria and said they pledged to “work with other international actors,” including Kofi Annan, to find a resolution.

With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continuing his bloody, 15-month crackdown on the opposition, Obama and Western allies want veto-wielding Moscow to stop shielding him from further U.N. Security Council sanctions aimed at forcing him from power. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank)