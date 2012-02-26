FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 mulls Iran sanctions impact on sidelines-senior official
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 6 years ago

G20 mulls Iran sanctions impact on sidelines-senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A senior G20 official said on Sunday there had been considerable discussion on the sidelines of the Mexico G20 meeting about the potential impact that sanctions against Iran may have on the global economic recovery.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the discussions had been constructive and focused on consumers’ and producers’ plans for ensuring that higher oil prices did not derail the fragile global recovery.

The official said there had been no talks among the Group of 20 finance ministers about releasing some reserves of oil that their nations hold in a bid to tamp down oil price speculation.

The official also said that most of the two-day talks focused on curbing Europe’s debt crisis and said there was broad agreement about the need for Europe to bolster its financial firewall against potential contagion. The calls came from both inside and outside Europe, and were not emanating from any single country, the official emphasized.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.