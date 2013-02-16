FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne: Don't use currencies for economic warfare
February 16, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

UK's Osborne: Don't use currencies for economic warfare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister, George Osborne, said on Saturday that the Group of 20 would state its opposition to competitive currency devaluations.

“The G7 made a very clear statement this week. I think you’ll see the G20 echo what was said, and say that currencies should not be used as a tool of competitive devaluation,” the chancellor of the exchequer told a briefing in Moscow.

“Countries shouldn’t make the mistake of the past of using currencies as a tool of economic warfare.”

