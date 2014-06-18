FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 still increasing protectionism - joint WTO/UN/OECD report
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

G20 still increasing protectionism - joint WTO/UN/OECD report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - Members of the G20 group of countries put in place 112 new trade restricting measures in the six months to mid-May, a regular monitoring report co-authored by the World Trade Organization, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Wednesday.

Although that was slightly less than the 116 protectionist policies in the previous 6 months, and G20 countries had also done more to liberalise trade, “it is clear that overall trade restrictions have continued to accumulate,” the report said.

“The vast majority of trade-restrictive measures taken by G-20 members since the onset of the global financial crisis remain in place,” it added. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.