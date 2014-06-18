G20 still increasing protectionism - joint WTO/UN/OECD report

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - Members of the G20 group of countries put in place 112 new trade restricting measures in the six months to mid-May, a regular monitoring report co-authored by the World Trade Organization, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Wednesday.

Although that was slightly less than the 116 protectionist policies in the previous 6 months, and G20 countries had also done more to liberalise trade, “it is clear that overall trade restrictions have continued to accumulate,” the report said.

“The vast majority of trade-restrictive measures taken by G-20 members since the onset of the global financial crisis remain in place,” it added. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)