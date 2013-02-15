FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to G20: fix imbalances, tackle debts
February 15, 2013

Putin to G20: fix imbalances, tackle debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Group of 20 nations on Friday that it was vital to eliminate economic imbalances and have a clear strategy on borrowing to put the global economy on a sustainable growth path.

“The days when economic crises had an isolated impact are gone - problems in the United States and the euro zone affect each country’s economy,” Putin told G20 finance ministers and central bankers in the Kremlin.

The Russian leader, who hosts a G20 leaders’ summit in September, said the primary task was to eradicate economic imbalances and stimulate global growth.

He called for “transparent management” of budget deficits and debts to win investor trust. Previous G20 commitments to redistribute voting rights at the International Monetary Fund “must be enforced”, Putin also said.

G20 officials were locked in difficult talks to find common language for a joint statement on currencies and borrowing.

