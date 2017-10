MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are likely to reach a deal during March on raising the combined capacity of their bailout funds, in time for a follow-on deal on more crisis-fighting funds for the International Monetary Fund in April, Europe’s top economic official said on Saturday.

Olli Rehn, the European Union’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, said euro zone countries were in “constructive” talks with Germany, which has opposed boosting the bailout funds.