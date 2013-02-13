FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank, ahead of G20, urges balanced action
February 13, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russian c.bank, ahead of G20, urges balanced action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The central bank of Russia, host of this week’s meeting of Group of 20 finance officials in Moscow, urged joint action to achieve balanced global growth and called on nations not to resort to trade protectionism and competitive currency devaluations.

“The temptation arises to solve the problem of growth through local individual action,” said Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the Bank of Russia.

“The temptation arises of trade protectionism, currency wars, artificially depressing the exchange rate of national currencies.”

