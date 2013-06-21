FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-China exposed to U.S. stimulus pullback - Russia's G20 liaison
June 21, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

INTERVIEW-China exposed to U.S. stimulus pullback - Russia's G20 liaison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s top Group of 20 official said on Friday that China was the country most vulnerable to the impact of the Federal Reserve’s plan to scale back ultra-loose monetary policies aimed at stimulating a U.S. economic recovery.

Chairman Ben Bernanke’s confirmation this week that the Fed planned gradually to reduce its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases has sent global financial markets into a spin and hit emerging economies particularly hard.

“As an economist, I can tell you that China is my biggest worry right now,” Ksenia Yudayeva, the Kremlin official in charge of preparing the G20 leaders summit in St Petersburg in September, told Reuters. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

