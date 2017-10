MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he was sure that Group of 20 policy makers meeting in Moscow would support market-determined exchange rates in their joint statement.

“I have no doubt that, in their final communique, the finance ministers will speak in favour of market-determined exchange rates,” Siluanov told reporters.

Russia hosts a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers on Friday and Saturday.