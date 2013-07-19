FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to strongly pursue stimulus - BoJ's Kuroda
#Market News
July 19, 2013

Japan to strongly pursue stimulus - BoJ's Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will tell the Group of 20 that it will “strongly pursue” its qualitative and quantitative policies, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, referring to action to lift growth and end deflation.

Briefing reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Kuroda said it would be desirable for China to steadily liberalise its financial markets.

An eventual tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be “natural and appropriate”, he added.

