Putin says fair for Iran to return to pre-sanctions oil output levels

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he thought it would be fair for Iran to pump as much oil as it was before international sanctions were imposed on it, but said he did not think the current oil price was fair.

Putin said Moscow was nonetheless satisfied with the price of oil, despite that perceived unfairness. Speaking at a news conference after a G20 summit in China, he stressed Russia's friendly relations with oil producer Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)