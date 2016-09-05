Russia's Putin says Syria talks on right track - G20

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there is a convergence of views between Russia and the United States on Syria and that talks on how to bring the conflict there to an end are on the right track.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in China's city of Hangzhou, Putin said the Syrian government and Iran, among others, should be informed about the Syria talks and possible settlement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soltakin; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow)