6 months ago
Russia does not "interfere in domestic matters" of other countries-Lavrov
#Energy
February 16, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 6 months ago

Russia does not "interfere in domestic matters" of other countries-Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia does not interfere in the internal matters of other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday at the start of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, when asked about recent turmoil in Washington.

"You should know we do not interfere in the domestic matters of other countries," Lavrov said. He spoke days after U.S. President Donald Trump asked for the resignation of his key national security adviser Michael Flynn amid questions about his conversations with Russian officials.

He said the two countries had "plenty of issues" to discuss, and said he hoped to establish the "parameters of our future work." The first meeting of the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

