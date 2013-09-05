FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stimulus pullback brings significant risks - Russia
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

U.S. stimulus pullback brings significant risks - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia sees significant risks from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus, and the issue will dominate the economic policy debate at the Group of 20 summit talks on Thursday.

“We see significant risks if monetary stimulus starts to be wound down,” Russia’s summit coordinator Ksenia Yudayeva told a news briefing. The Federal Reserve is expected to start winding down its vast bond-buying programme in the coming weeks.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will discuss the economic risks at the summit but Yudayeva said the emerging markets group had not agreed on any joint steps.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.