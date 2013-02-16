G20 consensus against currency manipulation - Russia

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Group of 20 financial policy makers meeting in Moscow have reached a consensus not to promote their economies with the help of currency manipulation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

“Changes in currency policy in one country will affect others,” Siluanov told a news conference after chairing a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow.

Siluanov said there should be competition between economies, and not between currencies. “This is what governments should be doing, and not manipulating foreign exchange markets,” he said.