FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 consensus against currency manipulation - Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

G20 consensus against currency manipulation - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Group of 20 financial policy makers meeting in Moscow have reached a consensus not to promote their economies with the help of currency manipulation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

“Changes in currency policy in one country will affect others,” Siluanov told a news conference after chairing a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow.

Siluanov said there should be competition between economies, and not between currencies. “This is what governments should be doing, and not manipulating foreign exchange markets,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.