FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says Europe working towards fiscal integration
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says Europe working towards fiscal integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that European leaders are united and working towards fiscal integration as they try to fend off a deepening debt crisis.

He also said that Spanish bond yields, which earlier on Monday hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent, do not reflect the potential of the Spanish economy or the reforms already undertaken to cut its budget deficit and make the country more competitive.

“We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth potential of the economy,” de Guindos told reporters at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico. “Spain is a solvent country and a country which has the capacity to grow.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.