Spain says Europe working towards fiscal integration

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that European leaders are united and working towards fiscal integration as they try to fend off a deepening debt crisis.

He also said that Spanish bond yields, which earlier on Monday hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent, do not reflect the potential of the Spanish economy or the reforms already undertaken to cut its budget deficit and make the country more competitive.

“We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth potential of the economy,” de Guindos told reporters at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico. “Spain is a solvent country and a country which has the capacity to grow.”