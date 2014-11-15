FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China finance official says shadow banking major issue
November 15, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

China finance official says shadow banking major issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s rapidly growing shadow banking sector and the overcapacity of its economy are among its major problems, vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Saturday.

“We do have problems that have been accumulating over time,” Zhu told reporters at the G20 Leaders Summit in Australia.

“The main problem of shadow banking is the offshoot business of the banks, and it’s mainly about the trust funds that they run.”

Zhu said the shadow banking industry in China was relatively small but “the biggest risk is that it is growing very rapidly.”

China’s shadow banking sector continued to grow at breakneck speed in 2013 and now ranks as the third largest in the world, according to a report by the Financial Stability Board. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)

