China's Xi says world needs new sources of economic growth - Xinhua
November 16, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says world needs new sources of economic growth - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told G20 leaders meeting in Turkey that the world urgently needs to find new sources of economic growth, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

Xi said the 2016 G20 summit to be hosted in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou will focus on reform and innovation, improving global financial and economic governance, and strengthening the representation of emerging markets and developing countries, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
