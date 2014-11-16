FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20: EU's Juncker wants G20 support of tax reforms -official
#Financials
November 16, 2014

G20: EU's Juncker wants G20 support of tax reforms -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged G20 members to support the automatic exchange of tax information, an official said on Sunday.

Automatic exchange of information allows tax authorities to more easily spot tax evasion or illicit money flows.

“The global debate at the moment is on architecture of tax rulings systems. I would like a system of automatic exchange on information, amongst us, on tax rulings,” Juncker told the G20 session on global financial resilience, according to an official present at the meeting.

“I have tasked the Commissioner in charge of taxation with preparing a directive on this at European level and I would like the G20 to support us.”

The official said the current G20 draft communique notes the G20 will begin to exchange information automatically with each other and with other countries by 2017 or end-2018, subject to completing necessary legislative procedures. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
